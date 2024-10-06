Summarize Simplifying... In short Keanu Reeves made his professional racing debut, driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, and despite a few close calls, he finished 25th out of 35.

Keanu Reeves spins out of track during professional racing debut

What's the story Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in films like The Matrix and John Wick franchises, made his professional racing debut on Saturday. The 60-year-old actor participated in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Despite a mid-race spin-out, he managed to avoid a collision and quickly rejoined the race. Fortunately, he didn't sustain any injuries and has a second race scheduled for Sunday.

During the 45-minute race, Reeves's car spun into the grass while exiting Turn 9. However, he skillfully avoided a collision and injury, quickly coming back to the track. This wasn't his only close call; earlier in the race, he had successfully dodged a first-lap crash at Turn 14. Despite these setbacks, Reeves finished in 25th place out of 35 cars on the track. He drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car, promoting his graphic novel The Book of Elsewhere.

Reeves is no stranger to the racetrack, having won the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach's celebrity race in 2009. During the Saturday race, despite qualifying 31st, he managed to climb as high as 21st place during the race before finishing in 25th position. His partner was Cody Jones from the sports and comedy group Dude Perfect. Work-wise, he is busy with the upcoming film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.