Pakistan officer who captured Abhinandan Varthaman killed by terrorists 

The incident recalls the Balakot airstrike of February 26, 2019, when India targeted a terrorist-training camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, which killed 40 Indian soldiers. In response to India's airstrike, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military installations with up to 24 fighter jets. During this aerial dogfight on February 27, Varthaman, then a Wing Commander, shot down a Pak F-16 fighter jet in a generation-older MiG 21.

Aftermath

Varthaman was later awarded Vir Chakra

However, Varthaman's MiG-21 was also shot down by Pakistani jets during the dogfight. Varthaman ejected from his aircraft and landed on enemy territory, where he was captured by the Pakistan Army. He spent around 60 hours in captivity before being released due to international pressure. For his bravery during the conflict, he was later promoted to group captain and awarded the Vir Chakra in November 2021.