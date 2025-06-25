Pakistan officer who captured Abhinandan Varthaman killed by terrorists
What's the story
Major Moiz Abbas Shah of the Pakistan Army, who was involved in the 2019 capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, was killed in a clash with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists. The incident took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation also resulted in the death of 11 TTP terrorists and two security personnel, one of whom was Shah.
Historical context
Balakot airstrike and capture of Abhinandan
The incident recalls the Balakot airstrike of February 26, 2019, when India targeted a terrorist-training camp in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This was in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, which killed 40 Indian soldiers. In response to India's airstrike, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military installations with up to 24 fighter jets. During this aerial dogfight on February 27, Varthaman, then a Wing Commander, shot down a Pak F-16 fighter jet in a generation-older MiG 21.
Aftermath
Varthaman was later awarded Vir Chakra
However, Varthaman's MiG-21 was also shot down by Pakistani jets during the dogfight. Varthaman ejected from his aircraft and landed on enemy territory, where he was captured by the Pakistan Army. He spent around 60 hours in captivity before being released due to international pressure. For his bravery during the conflict, he was later promoted to group captain and awarded the Vir Chakra in November 2021.