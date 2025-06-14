Why Kia Motors has recalled 82,000 cars in US
What's the story
Kia Motors has issued a recall for over 82,000 units of its 2025 K5 model.
The move comes after a faulty software update led to malfunctioning parking lights and flickering issues in the vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed that this glitch could potentially impair driver visibility and heighten crash risks.
Recall details
What did NHTSA say?
Kia issued its recall notice on May 27, with plans for owners to be informed by letter about the recall on June 24.
The NHTSA has indicated that this issue can be resolved either by visiting a dealership or through an "over-the-air software update" that can be downloaded directly onto the car.
This update would address the parking light malfunction and flickering issues.
Owner notification
How to check if your vehicle is affected
As per the recall order, all affected car owners will be informed by mail with instructions to take their cars to a Kia dealership for the installation of an updated version.
To check if their vehicle is part of this recall, owners can visit the NHTSA recall database website and enter either their license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
App notification
Recall alert on Kia Access app
For those who have the Kia Access App, a recall alert will be displayed as soon as they open it.
Tapping on the alert will take them to a page detailing the recall, with an option at the bottom to "request an appointment" for vehicle inspection.
This is part of Kia's effort to keep its customers informed and safe amid these software-related issues.