No entry for Ola, Uber in Goa: CM Sawant
What's the story
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the entry of ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber into the state.
The announcement came despite the recent release of the draft 'Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.'
The guidelines were recently issued for public feedback and are aimed at proposing a regulatory structure for app-based taxi services in Goa.
However, they have faced strong opposition from local taxi unions fearing potential threats to their livelihoods.
Policy pause
Coastal MLAs seek to suspend guidelines
Coastal MLAs have requested the government to suspend these new guidelines until a comprehensive, operator-friendly taxi system is established.
They stressed that any policy should first ensure uniform fares and safeguard local livelihoods.
In response to these concerns, Sawant held a meeting with coastal legislators Michael Lobo and Jit Arolkar as well as taxi operators' representatives.
Stakeholder assurance
Equal taxi fares across Goa were discussed during meeting
During the meeting, Sawant assured all stakeholders, including hotels, taxis, and MLAs, that their concerns would be taken into account while implementing these guidelines.
He said, "There should be no confusion among the people, as it is just a guideline for aggregators."
Arolkar later confirmed that equal taxi fares across Goa were discussed during this meeting.
Lobo reiterated the need for a fair fare structure to ensure good service and transparency in pricing.
Unions' opposition
Taxi unions seek political support
Since the transport department invited objections and suggestions on these draft rules, taxi unions have been meeting MLAs in every constituency.
They are seeking political support to block the entry of aggregator platforms and safeguard local drivers' interests.
The government has maintained that it will not finalize any policy changes without first reaching a consensus among all stakeholders involved.