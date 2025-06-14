What's the story

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the entry of ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber into the state.

The announcement came despite the recent release of the draft 'Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.'

The guidelines were recently issued for public feedback and are aimed at proposing a regulatory structure for app-based taxi services in Goa.

However, they have faced strong opposition from local taxi unions fearing potential threats to their livelihoods.