By the numbers: Who smashed most winners at 2025 Wimbledon?
What's the story
World number one, Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2025 Wimbledon title on July 13. The Italian star won the epic men's singles final 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. Sinner denied Alcaraz his third consecutive Wimbledon title. As per Opta, despite losing, Alcaraz outrightly led the tally of winners (men's singles). He was well above Sinner.
Stats
Alcaraz leads the tally
According to Opta, Alcaraz won the most winners (men's singles) at 2025 Wimbledon. The Spaniard hammered 284 winners, well ahead of second-placed Taylor Fritz (272). Veteran Novak Djokovic (260) and Nicolas Jarry (257) are the only men to have recorded 250-plus winners. Meanwhile, Sinner, who set multiple records with his Wimbledon title, is fifth with 240 winners.
Information
Battle of winners in final
Sinner won the battle of winners in the final. The Italian, who produced an incredible comeback to win in four sets, fired 40 winners. However, the battle was neck-to-neck, with Alcaraz also slamming 38 winners.
Information
What is a winner?
In tennis, a winner is a shot the opponent can't reach or return, resulting into a point. A serve that is reached but not returned back into the court is also counted as a winner.