L&T reports 30% jump in Q1 profit to ₹3,617cr
What's the story
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 29.9% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,617 crore as compared to ₹2,786 crore in the same period last fiscal. This is higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹3,387 crore for the quarter under review.
Revenue surge
Revenue from operations up over 15%
L&T's revenue from operations also saw a significant jump of 15.5% to ₹63,678 crore, as compared to ₹55,119 crore in the same period last year. This is higher than the projected figure of ₹62,829 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA rose by 12.5% to ₹6,316 crore in Q1 over ₹5,615 crore in Q1 FY25.
Business expansion
A look at the order inflow
L&T's order inflow at the Group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was ₹94,453 crore. This marks a year-on-year growth of 33%, driven by strong ordering momentum across various businesses. The company received orders across multiple sectors including Thermal BTG, Renewables, Power Transmission & Distribution among others. International orders accounted for ₹48,675 crore or 52% of total order inflow during this period.
Financial performance
Consolidated order book stood at ₹612,761cr
As of June 30, 2025, the consolidated order book of L&T's group stood at ₹612,761 crore, which is a growth of 6% over March 2025. International orders made up 46% of this total. The customer revenues during the quarter were ₹32,994 crore with international markets contributing to 52%. This shows a healthy balance between domestic and global business operations for L&T.