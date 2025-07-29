L&T reports 30% jump in Q1 profit to ₹3,617cr

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reported a 29.9% year-on-year jump in its net profit for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's net profit stood at ₹3,617 crore as compared to ₹2,786 crore in the same period last fiscal. This is higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of ₹3,387 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue surge Revenue from operations up over 15% L&T's revenue from operations also saw a significant jump of 15.5% to ₹63,678 crore, as compared to ₹55,119 crore in the same period last year. This is higher than the projected figure of ₹62,829 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA rose by 12.5% to ₹6,316 crore in Q1 over ₹5,615 crore in Q1 FY25.

Business expansion A look at the order inflow L&T's order inflow at the Group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was ₹94,453 crore. This marks a year-on-year growth of 33%, driven by strong ordering momentum across various businesses. The company received orders across multiple sectors including Thermal BTG, Renewables, Power Transmission & Distribution among others. International orders accounted for ₹48,675 crore or 52% of total order inflow during this period.