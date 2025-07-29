Bank of India's Q1 results: Profit surges 32% to ₹2,252cr

Bank of India has reported a 32.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The bank's net profit stood at ₹2,252 crore, which is up from ₹1,703 crore in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a surge in advances across retail, MSME, and overseas segments.

Financial performance Impressive growth in advances and deposits The bank witnessed a 12.02% YoY growth in global advances, with domestic loans rising by 11.24%. Overseas advances grew by 16.34%, while retail and MSME loans expanded by 20% and 17%, respectively. Agriculture credit also saw a healthy growth of 12%. Deposits surged by 9.07% YoY, with domestic deposits up by an impressive 9.62%.

Financial metrics NII falls by 3.3% YoY Despite the impressive growth in advances and deposits, the bank's net interest income (NII) fell by 3.3% YoY to ₹6,068 crore from ₹6,276 crore a year ago. This has raised concerns over margin pressure. However, the operating profit for the quarter stood at ₹4,009 crore, marking a 9% increase YoY.

Asset quality Improvement in asset quality over time The bank's asset quality showed a sequential moderation with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 2.92%. This is an improvement of 170 basis points YoY but a slight jump from 2.89% in the March quarter. However, net NPA declined to 0.75% from 0.82% sequentially, indicating an improvement in asset quality over time.