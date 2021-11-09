Poonam Pandey's husband arrested for alleged assault, actress currently hospitalized

Poonam Pandey has brought assault allegations against husband Sam Bombay, who was then arrested

Actress/model Poonam Pandey's husband film producer Sam Bombay has been arrested by Mumbai Police as the actress brought complaints of physical assault against him. As per reports, the actress lodged a complaint against him at the Bandra Police Station after which the arrest was made recently. With reported injuries on "her head, eyes and face," Pandey is currently admitted to a city hospital.

Bombay was arrested from the city, reported 'ANI'

Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Details

Pandey was admitted into hospital after filing complaint

According to media reports, Pandey filed the complaint at the police station and then was admitted to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Mumbai Police told media portals that the producer was nabbed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, this is not the first time the Nasha actress has brought physical assault allegations against her husband.

This is Pandey's last tweet for now

Life is unavailable sometimes. — Poonam Pandey Bombay (@iPoonampandey) November 8, 2021

To recall

Last year, Bombay was held based on assault complaint too

Back in September 2020, Pandey had filed a complaint against Bombay in Goa. This was during the couple's honeymoon. Speaking to media, Pandey had then said that her relationship has always been abusive and that she has ended up in a hospital from injuries multiple times. Although the pair got hitched last year, they have been reported to be together for a long time.

Abuse

Pandey had announced separation but they reunited later

The Aa Gaya Hero actress had then said she believed marriage would change things and Bombay would not get possessive and insecure like usual. The advertisement filmmaker had been granted bail on a surety of Rs. 20,000 in just a day. At that time, Pandey had announced she will be breaking off their marriage. Though, the couple resolved their issues soon thereafter.

Personal history

Here's all we know about Sam Bombay

So, who's Sam Bombay exactly? Well, Bombay, whose full name is Sam Ahmed Bombay, is a producer, director, and editor. Focused mainly on the ad filmmaking domain, Bombay was born in Dubai and has worked with stars like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yuvraj Singh. He has two kids with his first wife/model Elle Ahmed. He owns Bombay Matinee Films, a production house.