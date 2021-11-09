Say what?! Are Abbas-Mustan helming Hindi version of 'Money Heist'?

If things go right, Abbas-Mustan might direct an Indian version of the popular show, 'Money Heist'

If you were all misty-eyed with Money Heist coming to an end next month, there's still hope. Although the original Spanish version is not getting extended, we might soon have our own desi version of the thriller series. If a recent report is to be believed, renowned director duo Abbas-Mustan is planning on a robbery-based film that will be inspired by the Netflix show.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist's last season is about to air on Netflix on December 3. One of the most popular series from the streamer, the Spanish show is already getting remade in South Korea. Now, if the veteran director pair, popular for helming suspense thrillers, picks up a story akin to La Casa De Papel, the expectations indeed become high.

Indian variant won't be remake but will have similar premise

What do we know of the probable Indian version? Firstly, according to a Pinkvilla report, the film will not be an exact frame-by-frame copy of the original. Instead, the Alibhai Burmawalla brothers have simply created a premise inspired by the robbery show. "The premise [revolves] around three male protagonists and a professor, who is a mastermind of the robbery," a source told the portal.

Makers have reportedly zeroed in on 'Three Monkeys' as title

"The script work is done and the current concentration is on to create a massive set in the city," the source close to the development noted, adding the production for the movie is set to begin from November 11. Moreover, the makers have decided to call the movie Three Monkeys. Abbas-Mustan have turned the original plot (what has aired) into a feature film format.

'Penthouse': Before that, Abbas-Mustan will be debuting on digital format

The report mentioned the film might come out in the second half of next year. Before that, the Baazigar filmmakers will be making their OTT debut with the movie Penthouse. It marks their reunion with Bobby Deol after nearly a decade. Having worked together in Humraaz, Ajnabee, Soldier, Players, Deol will be leading the thriller. Arjun Rampal also has a pivotal role.