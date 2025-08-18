Dubai: You can now skip passport checks thanks to AI

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has launched a world-first artificial intelligence -powered immigration corridor. The system, unveiled by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), permits up to 10 passengers to pass through simultaneously without stopping or presenting documents. This innovation is part of Dubai 's "travel without borders" strategy, aimed at offering faster, smoother, and more secure transit for travelers.

Technology impact How the AI corridor works The corridor uses advanced biometric and AI technology to automate identity verification in real time. This means the passenger data is matched and verified even before they reach the immigration checkpoint, allowing for seamless passage. Despite its speed, security isn't compromised as suspicious passports are flagged automatically and sent to forgery experts for review.

Operational efficiency The system has doubled processing capacity The introduction of this AI corridor has doubled the processing capacity of DXB, reducing congestion and improving efficiency during peak periods. The system is designed to handle more passengers without adding to congestion. This makes it a scalable solution for high-traffic times at the airport.