What's the story

A temporary camp of the Assam Rifles in Hongbei village, Kamjong district, Manipur was torched by locals on Saturday.

The camp was set ablaze during protests against "continuous frisking" and harassment on the Imphal-Myanmar road.

Things reached a tipping point when Assam Rifles personnel allegedly stopped a timber transport meant for house construction in Kasom Khullen, despite local MLA Leishiyo Keishing's intervention.