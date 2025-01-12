Manipur: Locals set Assam Rifles camp ablaze over 'constant frisking'
What's the story
A temporary camp of the Assam Rifles in Hongbei village, Kamjong district, Manipur was torched by locals on Saturday.
The camp was set ablaze during protests against "continuous frisking" and harassment on the Imphal-Myanmar road.
Things reached a tipping point when Assam Rifles personnel allegedly stopped a timber transport meant for house construction in Kasom Khullen, despite local MLA Leishiyo Keishing's intervention.
Escalation
Protesters demand end to frisking operations
The confrontation resulted in paramilitary troopers firing tear gas and air shots, further fuelling unrest among locals.
Protesters, including women, gathered in large numbers demanding an end to these frisking operations and the removal of Assam Rifles personnel from their area.
The demonstration turned violent when paramilitary troopers allegedly fired air shots and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
Roadblock
Locals block roads, demand immediate withdrawal of forces
In retaliation to the paramilitary's actions, furious locals razed the temporary camp and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the forces.
Kamjong Superintendent of Police (SP) Ningsem Vashum confirmed the incident adding that residents from neighboring villages had blocked roads to prevent reinforcements from reaching the area.
However, no casualties from either side were reported during this incident.
Force deployment
Assam Rifles's role in Manipur amid ethnic violence
The Assam Rifles is a central force deployed throughout Manipur, carrying out counter-insurgency operations and securing the India-Myanmar border.
The deployment comes amid ongoing ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis that has left over 250 dead and displaced thousands since May 2023.
The recent incident in Hongbei village marks a major escalation in tensions between locals and security forces.