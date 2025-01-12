Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's largest gathering begins tomorrow
What's the story
The world's largest human gathering, the Maha Kumbh Mela, will commence in Prayagraj on Monday.
The six-week-long event will draw over 400 million pilgrims— three times the population of Russia.
The highly auspicious event, held every 12 years, attracts devotees who seek spiritual benefits like absolution of sins and salvation from the cycle of life and death.
Spiritual significance
Kumbh Mela's mythological roots and sacred rituals
The Kumbh Mela finds its roots in Hindu mythology, particularly the Rigveda.
The word "kumbh" signifies a pitcher filled with the elixir of immortality from the divine churning of the cosmic ocean (Sagar Manthan).
It is said that drops of this nectar fell at four places: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—now identified as Kumbh Mela sites.
Festival preparations
Prayagraj transforms into temporary city for Kumbh Mela
For the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj has been converted into a temporary city named "Maha Kumbh Nagar."
Spread over 10,000 acres with its own infrastructure, the pop-up city will enable mass bathing at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.
Authorities have installed 1.5 lakh temporary tents to house pilgrims and launched 98 special trains making 3,300 trips to ferry visitors.
Event funding
Over ₹64 billion allocated for Kumbh Mela infrastructure
The Indian government has earmarked over ₹64 billion ($765 million) for infrastructure development to host the mammoth influx of devotees.
Safety measures include 40,000 police personnel and drones and surveillance cameras to keep an eye on crowds.
Emergency services have been ramped up with road ambulances, river ambulances, and air ambulances on standby.
Cultural impact
Kumbh Mela's global significance and celebrity attendees
The global importance of Maha Kumbh Mela was highlighted when it was included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2017.
Celebrities like Richard Gere and global leaders like Dalai Lama have attended the event in the past.
"Security and safety of pilgrims is our priority," said Prashant Kumar, police chief of Uttar Pradesh.