Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's attendance at a family wedding has sparked speculation of a political reconciliation between their parties, MNS and Shiv Sena, ahead of the statewide civic polls.

The Patankar family's recent move closer to the Thackeray residence has added fuel to these rumors.

The Thackeray cousins split in 2006 due to internal differences, and previous attempts at reconciliation have been unsuccessful.

Raj Thackeray attended a family wedding in Mumbai

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray attend family wedding, spark speculation of reconciliation

By Chanshimla Varah 02:02 pm Dec 16, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The recent attendance of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at a family wedding has sparked speculation about a possible patch-up with his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The event was the wedding reception of Shounak Patankar, nephew of Rashmi Thackeray, Uddhav's wife. It was held at Taj Lands End in Bandra West and attended by several prominent figures.

Alliance speculation

Wedding attendance fuels political alliance rumors

This meeting has sparked talks in both MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) about a potential political tie-up before the statewide civic polls, including for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the Hindustan Times, grassroots workers of both parties have been keen on a patch-up after they fared poorly in the recent state assembly polls. Many feel a Thackeray reunion could unify Marathi votes, key to winning civic polls.

Event significance

Family ties or political reconciliation: Patankar clarifies

Sridhar Patankar, Shounak's father, told HT that Raj was invited to bless his son but said, "Please don't read too much into Rajsaheb's visit. He came out of love and family ties." Though Raj and Uddhav didn't meet at the event, many relatives managed to interact with both leaders, Sridhar confirmed. At the reception, Raj met Rashmi and her mother; however, Aaditya Thackeray didn't meet him as he had left for lunch before Raj's arrival.

Proximity impact

Patankar family's move and its political implications

Notably, the Patankar family recently shifted to Bandra East, near Matoshree—the official residence of the Thackeray family—possibly making it easier for them to meet more often. Political observers believe that the rivalry between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has divided the Marathi vote base. They contend that a partnership could serve Marathi community interests better.

Political history

Thackeray cousins' political split and past reconciliation attempts

Raj and Uddhav parted ways in 2006 over internal differences, prompting Raj to form the MNS. Since the split, attempts have been made at reconciliation but were unsuccessful. Tensions escalated when Shiv Sena allegedly poached six MNS corporators when Raj's son was unwell in 2017. In 2019, the MNS did not field a candidate from Worli when Aaditya made his debut. But in Mahim's 2024 assembly elections, the Shiv Sena fielded Mahesh Sawant against Raj's son Amit Thackeray, straining tensions.