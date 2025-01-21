What's the story

The Indian badminton team is all set to take the court in the upcoming Indonesia Masters 2025, spearheaded by top players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.

The tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sindhu, who is currently ranked 16th in the world in women's singles, will take on No. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in her tournament opener.