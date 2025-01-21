Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen to lead Indian contingent
What's the story
The Indian badminton team is all set to take the court in the upcoming Indonesia Masters 2025, spearheaded by top players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
The tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Sindhu, who is currently ranked 16th in the world in women's singles, will take on No. 32 Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in her tournament opener.
Men's singles
Sen to face Japan's Obayashi in opening match
In the men's singles category, world No. 12 Sen will face Japan's Takuma Obayashi in his round of 32 fixture.
This comes after his early exits from both the Malaysia and India Open earlier this month.
Additionally, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will also represent India in the men's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2025.
Doubles challenge
Shetty, Rankireddy to represent India in men's doubles
In the men's doubles category, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be India's only representatives.
The duo, who won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 in 2023 and recently reached the semi-finals of both the Malaysia and India Open, are currently ranked ninth in the world.
They will take India's hopes forward in this category at the Indonesia Masters 2025.
Women's doubles
Ponnappa, Crasto to represent India in women's doubles
In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will be India's only representatives at the Indonesia Masters 2025.
They will take on Thailand's Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai in their first match.
Meanwhile, Crasto is also in the mixed doubles draw with Dhruv Kapila where they will face Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.
Recent form
A look at Sindhu and Sen's recent form
Sindhu's last tournament in 2024 was the Denmark Open where she lost the quarter-finals against Indonesia's Gregoria Tunjung in three sets who is currently ranked fifth in the world.
Additionally, in 2025 she again lost to Tunjung in the quarter-finals of the India Open.
Meanwhile, as mentioned Sen has been out of form this year.
He was ousted in the first round of the Malaysia Open. This was followed by another first-round exit at the India Open.