Biggest WT20I defeats for England in terms of runs

India Women produced a stellar performance to beat England Women by 97 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series at Nottingham. The match witnessed several records being broken, including Smriti Mandhana 's maiden T20I century as England suffered their biggest WT20I defeat by runs. On this note, let's take a look at England's biggest T20I defeats in terms of runs.

#1 97 runs vs England, 2025 England's 97-run loss in the aforementioned Nottingham game tops this list. Chasing 211, England crumbled under pressure and was bowled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with a valiant 66 but couldn't save her team from defeat. No other England batter could even touch the 15-run mark. India's debutant spinner N Shree Charani was the star with the ball, taking four wickets.

#2 93 runs vs Australia, 2019 A record-breaking 133* from captain Meg Lanning meant Australia posted a massive 226/3 against England in the 2019 Chelmsford WT20I. In response, the Brits could only manage 133/9, having lost the game by 93 runs. Both their openers departed for ducks as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Lauren Winfield-Hill (33) was the only England batter with a 30-plus score that day as Megan Schutt took three wickets.