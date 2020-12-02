Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, December 1 in Mumbai. The close-knit ceremony was reportedly attended by around 50 people. Several fan pages have flooded social media with adorable pictures of the newlyweds dressed in stunning outfits. Check out some pictures from the wedding ceremony here.

Details The wedding took place at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the wedding was attended only by the family members and close friends of the couple. The ceremony took place at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. In pictures and videos that have emerged online, Aditya's parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, were seen having a great time at the wedding, which included dancing in the "baraat."

Details What did the couple wear for the big day?

For the big day, while Aditya wore a cream colored sherwani along with a turban, Shweta matched up with him by donning a gorgeous ivory lehenga. Both the bride and groom accessorized their looks with jewelry consisting of emerald green stones. Shweta could also be seen wearing heavy kaleeras in both the hands.

Aditya and Shweta dated for 10 years before getting married