02 Dec 2020
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tie the knot
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Singer Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday, December 1 in Mumbai.
The close-knit ceremony was reportedly attended by around 50 people.
Several fan pages have flooded social media with adorable pictures of the newlyweds dressed in stunning outfits.
Check out some pictures from the wedding ceremony here.
Details
The wedding took place at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai
Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the wedding was attended only by the family members and close friends of the couple.
The ceremony took place at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.
In pictures and videos that have emerged online, Aditya's parents, veteran singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan, were seen having a great time at the wedding, which included dancing in the "baraat."
Video of Udit Narayan dancing in 'Baraat' went viral
Details
What did the couple wear for the big day?
For the big day, while Aditya wore a cream colored sherwani along with a turban, Shweta matched up with him by donning a gorgeous ivory lehenga.
Both the bride and groom accessorized their looks with jewelry consisting of emerald green stones.
Shweta could also be seen wearing heavy kaleeras in both the hands.
Aditya and Shweta looked adorable
Check out some more pictures from the wedding
Relationship
Aditya and Shweta dated for 10 years before getting married
Recently, Aditya had opened up about his relationship with Shweta, saying, "Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups and downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now."
The couple had first met on the sets of their 2010 movie Shaapit.
They announced their wedding on social media a few weeks ago.