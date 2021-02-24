Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 10:49 am

Days after the Congress government collapsed in Puducherry, the Union Territory is all set to get President's rule as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won't stake claim to power, reports NDTV. Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has written a letter, likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet today. Meanwhile, Congress will stage a demonstration against the "murder of democracy." Here's more.

Context Background: Spate of resignations laid roots for Congress's ouster

On Monday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tendered his resignation as the Congress-DMK coalition had fallen short of the majority. To remain in power, any government needs 14 MLAs in the 26-seated Assembly. His ouster was sparked by six resignations; five MLAs from Congress and one from DMK quit. Two Congress MLAs who resigned have now joined BJP and more are expected to follow suit.

Allegations Narayanasamy blamed NR Congress and BJP for whatever transpired

If Narayanasamy is to be believed, rivals NR Congress and BJP set the stage for the fall of his government. Incidentally, Assembly polls would take place in Puducherry in a few months. The former CM also blamed Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi for joining hands with the Opposition. Bedi was removed from the top post last week and Soundararajan became her successor.

Looking back NR Congress chief was willing to discuss possibilities with allies

Earlier, N Rangasamy, the chief of NR Congress, had said he would take a decision on staking claim after discussing with allies BJP and AIADMK. "If we get an invitation from Lieutenant-Governor to form government in Puducherry, then we will discuss with AIADMK and BJP and decide on it," he said. NR Congress is the biggest Opposition party in Puducherry.

Protest Congress, allies will participate in demonstration against BJP

As the politics in the Union Territory remains marred in controversies, Narayanasamy and his erstwhile ministerial colleagues would be participating in a demonstration today. Other parties of the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) would also participate in the agitation. Congress alleged that BJP threatened MLAs with a probe by central agencies to topple the government and it indulged in the "murder of democracy in Puducherry."

Visit PM Modi will visit Puducherry tomorrow