'Time to build Iron Man suit': Musk reveals assassination attempts

By Akash Pandey 12:25 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk has disclosed that there have been multiple attempts on his life over the past eight months. Following Musk's revelation, there were immediate calls from various quarters on X urging him to bolster his security. "You better beef up your security too @elonmusk," tech publication @WholeMarsBlog wrote on X. In response, Musk proposed a unique solution, stating "Maybe it's time to build that flying metal suit of armor," referencing Tony Stark's exoskeleton from Iron Man films.

Time to build that flying suit

Past assassination attempts on Musk

Musk revealed about the assassination attempts in response to a social media post by Ian Miles Cheong, who urged the Tesla CEO to enhance his security following an unsuccessful assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. "Two people (separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months," Musk stated, adding that the suspects were apprehended with firearms approximately 20 minutes away from Tesla's Texas headquarters.

Take a look at Musk's post

Referencing Cybertruck's bulletproof abilities

Musk made a comment for flying suit of armor in context of Tesla Cybertruck's 301 stainless steel exoskeleton, which is bulletproof against America's most common round, 9mm. However, the truck's metal would certainly crack in case of clustered shots.