Pakistan's Sidra Amin reprimanded for violating ICC Code of Conduct

Pakistan women's cricket team player Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for violating the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct. The violation took place during a match against India in Colombo on Sunday. According to an ICC statement, Amin breached Article 2.2, which pertains to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

Incident report Amin accepted her offense The incident in question occurred when Amin slammed her bat on the pitch after being dismissed in the 40th over.

Official charges Charges against Amin were leveled by on-field umpires The charges against Amin were leveled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Kim Cotton. Level 1 offenses can result in an official reprimand or a penalty of up to 50% of a player's match fee. In this case, it was her first offense in a 24-month period and she accepted the punishment proposed by match referee Shandre Fritz.