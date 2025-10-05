India go 5-0 against Pakistan in Women's ODI World Cup

India beat Pakistan in Match 6 of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup in Colombo. The Women in Blue reached 247 (50 overs) despite struggling in the middle overs. The first innings saw no 50-plus score from an Indian. Pakistan were down to 26/3 before Sidra Amin rescued them. However, they perished for 159. India are now 5-0 against Pakistan in WODI World Cups.

India India falter after fine start India had an ideal start after being invited to bat. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 48 runs before Fatima Sana dismissed the former. Rawal (31) fell to Sadia Iqbal, leaving India at 67/2. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol took India past 100, but Diana Baig gave Pakistan a crucial breakthrough in the form of Harmanpreet. Pakistan spinners tightened the grip thereafter.

Second half India keep scoreboard ticking Although Harleen and Jemimah Rodrigues took India past 150, they departed in quick succession. They fell to Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu, respectively, with Deol scoring 46. Sneh Rana (20) and Deepti Sharma (25) kept India afloat by ticking the scoreboard thereafter. Richa Ghosh returned unbeaten (35* off 20 balls), taking India to 247. Kranti Gaud slammed two pivotal boundaries toward the end.

Information Diana Baig takes four wickets Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Diana Baig with her impressive figures of 4/69 in 10 overs. Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana also chipped in with two wickets each. Skipper Sana had an economy rate of 3.80.

Information Baig enters record books According to ESPNcricinfo, Baig now has the third-best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler in Women's ODI World Cup history. She is only behind Nida Dar (4/10) and Nashra Sandhu (4/26).

Pakistan Pakistan struggle from outset Pakistan had a woeful start, being down to 26/3 in the 12th over. Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out was a talking point. With wickets falling from one end, Sidra Amin held her fort. She found reliable batting partners in Natalia Pervaiz (33) and Sidra Nawaz (14). Successive dismissals of Nawaz and Rameen Shamim meant Pakistan slumped to 146/7. Amin was Pakistan's only hope.

Knock Amin's half-century goes in vain Amin's single-handed effort finally ended when Sneh Rana dismissed her in the 40th over. She slammed a 106-ball 81 (9 fours and 1 six). In 79 WODIs, she has raced to 2,352 runs at an average of 33.12. Her strike rate reads 64.06. Amin recorded her 13th half-century in WODI cricket. She also has six tons to her name.

Bowling Kranti Gaud: Player of the Match Kranti Gaud was adjudged the Player of the Match. She bowled with a lot of heart, taking three wickets for 20 runs in 10 overs. Gaud, who bowled three maidens, dismissed Aliya Riaz after asking to retain the second slip. She had the best economy rate. While Deepti Sharma also scalped three wickets, Sneh Rana chipped in with two scalps.