Diana Baig records third-best returns for Pakistan in Women's WC

Pakistan bowled India out for 247 in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup group stage clash in Colombo. Diana Baig led the charge with an impressive 4/69 in her 10 overs, recording the third-best World Cup figures by a Pakistani bowler. Besides, Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana took two wickets each. Here are the key stats.

Match details Key performers from India's innings India's innings saw a 48-run opening stand between Pratika Rawal (31 off 37 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (23 off 32 balls). However, Harleen Deol was the standout performer with a knock of 46 runs from 65 balls. She was supported by Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 37 balls), Deepti Sharma (25 off 33 balls), and Sneh Rana (20 off 33 balls).

Late innings Baig, Sana, and Iqbal shine with the ball A late surge from Richa Ghosh (35 off 20 balls) helped India post a total of 247 runs. Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Diana Baig with her impressive figures of 4/69 in 10 overs. Sadia Iqbal and skipper Fatima Sana also chipped in with two wickets each, contributing to India's all-out dismissal for the first time in women's ODIs against Pakistan.

Information Baig enters record books According to ESPNcricinfo, Baig now has the third-best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler in Women's ODI World Cup history. She is only behind Nida Dar (4/10) and Nashra Sandhu (4/26).