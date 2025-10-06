Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

Afghanistan are gearing up to meet Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, starting on October 8. All three games will be played at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Tigers would be high on confidence, having sealed the T20I leg of the series 3-0. They would now aim to extend their brilliant run in ODIs. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record The two teams have squared off in 19 ODIs so far, as per ESPNcricinfo, with Bangladesh winning 11. The remaining eight matches have been won by the Afghans. In 2023, Afghanistan won their maiden ODI series against the Tigers by 2-1. Afghanistan and Bangladesh have clashed twice in Abu Dhabi so far, scripting one win each.

Bangladesh squad New faces in Bangladesh squad The Bangladesh team sees the inclusion of batter Saif Hassan, who is being called up for the first time in ODIs. He did well in the T20I leg of the series. Nurul Hasan has also been recalled after a two-year gap. Both players are known for their consistent performances in domestic List-A competitions. Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the team.

Information A look at Bangladesh's squad Bangladesh squad for ODIs vs Afghanistan: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Performers Who are Bangladesh's key performers? Jaker Ali has been in top form with the bat this year, hammering 215 ODI runs at an average of 43. Towhid Hridoy is not much behind him, scoring 210 ODI runs in 2025 at 42. Taskin Ahmed has returned with eight wickets from four ODIs in 2025 at an economy of 4.50. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has six wickets across four outings.

Afghanistan Big names missing from Afghanistan squad Left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat have been omitted from the Afghanistan squad for the upcoming series. Mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar has been included in the ODI team, which will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi. Rahmat Shah is the vice-captain as Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan also feature in the team.

Information A look at Afghanistan's squad Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi. Reserves: Bilal Sami and Faridoon Dawoodzai.

Performers Who are Afghanistan's key performers? While Ibrahim Zadran averages 50.18 in the ODI format, the dashing Rahmanullah Gurbaz has eight tons in just 49 outings. Rashid's bowling average of 20.40 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 150 ODI wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai averages 46.95 with the bat and 30.05 with the ball in ODIs. Nabi has 3,667 runs at 27.16 and 176 wickets at 32.42 (ODIs).