Hikaru Nakamura's gesture after defeating Gukesh sparks debate: Details here 

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh's defeat against Hikaru Nakamura at the 'Checkmate: USA vs India' exhibition event has ignited a major controversy. After winning the final game, Nakamura threw Gukesh's king into the crowd, a move many considered disrespectful to both chess and Gukesh himself. However, others defended it as an entertaining break from chess's traditional "boring" image.

Event details Not a FIDE tournament, but exhibition event The 'Checkmate: USA vs India' exhibition event is not a FIDE tournament, meaning general etiquette rules don't apply. The match was designed to attract new audiences by introducing quirky changes to traditional chess. Players were introduced with WWE-style announcements and encouraged to cheer and jeer in front of a live audience, which is usually silent during regular chess games.

Pre-planned gesture Nakamura's pre-planned celebration Nakamura's controversial move was not unplanned but part of a pre-decided celebration for the match winner. The organizers had discussed this with participants and encouraged them to be as candid as possible. YouTuber Levy Rozman, who defeated ChessBase India's Sagar Shah in the exhibition match, revealed that Nakamura only did what he was asked by the organizers and later explained his actions to Gukesh privately.

Community response Mixed reactions from the chess community The chess community had mixed reactions to Nakamura's actions. Chess streamer Jules Gambit, who co-hosted the event, defended Nakamura on social media. She said all players were told to have fun after a win and that it's unfair to compare Nakamura's actions with traditional chess matches. Despite the backlash, many in the chess community, including Dutch GM Anish Giri, supported Nakamura's decision as part of an experimental event aimed at having some fun.

Rivalries reignited Former world champion Kramnik slams Nakamura The incident has also reignited old rivalries, with former world champion Vladimir Kramnik calling Nakamura's celebration a "degradation" of the sport. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky criticized Nakamura for disrespecting the world champion, while the event organizers responded to the criticism broadly. Despite the controversy, Nakamura received support from several chess players and fans who understood his intentions were purely for entertainment purposes.