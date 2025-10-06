What is India's Test record at Arun Jaitley Stadium? 

India will take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the series at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10-14. This is a major opportunity for local fans as it will be their first Test match in Delhi after a gap of over 2.5 years. Having won the opening game by an innings and 140 runs, India would be raring to register a clean sweep. Here we decode India's Test record at the venue.

Record India's Test record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Team India has had a stronghold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 14 out of 35 Tests played here, as per ESPNcricinfo. They have lost six matches, while 15 have ended in draws. In their last Test assignment at the venue, India thrashed Australia by six wickets in February 2023. Ravindra Jadeja took 10 wickets in that affair.

DYK India have been invincible here since 1987 India last lost a Test in Delhi way back in November 1987. They have since played 13 games here while winning 11 of them. Australia (2008) and Sri Lanka (2017) are the only teams to manage draws here in this period. With Shubman Gill's team scripting a one-sided win in the series opener, many are backing India to extend their unbeaten streak here.

WI WI own two wins here It must be noted that the last visiting team to win a Delhi Test was none other than WI. They prevailed in the aforementioned 1987 affair. Overall, the team has two wins, one defeat, and four draws at the venue. WI's maiden triumph here came in December 1974. India's only Test win against WI in Delhi came in 2011. The two sides have not met in Tests here since that game.

Pitch report Pitch report and conditions The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to be spin-friendly. The ground usually offers pitches that contain low bounce. This means spinners are in action throughout the match. Meanwhile, the batters find it tough to play on merit. WI batters can hence have a tough time here against the spin trio of Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.