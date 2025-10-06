What is India's Test record at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
What's the story
India will take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the series at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10-14. This is a major opportunity for local fans as it will be their first Test match in Delhi after a gap of over 2.5 years. Having won the opening game by an innings and 140 runs, India would be raring to register a clean sweep. Here we decode India's Test record at the venue.
Record
India's Test record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Team India has had a stronghold at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 14 out of 35 Tests played here, as per ESPNcricinfo. They have lost six matches, while 15 have ended in draws. In their last Test assignment at the venue, India thrashed Australia by six wickets in February 2023. Ravindra Jadeja took 10 wickets in that affair.
DYK
India have been invincible here since 1987
India last lost a Test in Delhi way back in November 1987. They have since played 13 games here while winning 11 of them. Australia (2008) and Sri Lanka (2017) are the only teams to manage draws here in this period. With Shubman Gill's team scripting a one-sided win in the series opener, many are backing India to extend their unbeaten streak here.
WI
WI own two wins here
It must be noted that the last visiting team to win a Delhi Test was none other than WI. They prevailed in the aforementioned 1987 affair. Overall, the team has two wins, one defeat, and four draws at the venue. WI's maiden triumph here came in December 1974. India's only Test win against WI in Delhi came in 2011. The two sides have not met in Tests here since that game.
Pitch report
Pitch report and conditions
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to be spin-friendly. The ground usually offers pitches that contain low bounce. This means spinners are in action throughout the match. Meanwhile, the batters find it tough to play on merit. WI batters can hence have a tough time here against the spin trio of Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.
Performers
India's key performers among active players
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja owns 29 wickets across four Tests in Delhi at a sensational average of 14.86. This includes three fifers, including his career-best haul of 7/42. Among the Indian players who featured in the opening Test against WI, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are the only ones to play a Test here. The duo's solitary appearance came in the 2023 affair against Australia.