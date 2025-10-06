Mithali, Kalpana stands to be inaugurated at Vizag Stadium

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will soon have two new stands dedicated to legendary Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj and Raavi Kalpana. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will inaugurate the "Mithali Raj Stand" and "Raavi Kalpana Stand" on October 12, ahead of the highly anticipated India-Australia Women's World Cup match. This is a first-of-its-kind tribute at the stadium.

Catalyst Mandhana's suggestion led to fast-tracked decision The decision to name the stands after Raj and Kalpana was fast-tracked by ACA officials after Indian women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana suggested it during a "Breaking Boundaries" fireside chat with Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in August 2023. She had pointed out that there were no stadium stands named after prominent Indian women cricketers, including in Vizag.

Inspiration Mandhana's suggestion translated into action Mandhana stressed that naming stadium stands after women cricketers would not only honor their contributions but also inspire future generations of women to pursue cricket as a career. Responding to her suggestion, Minister Lokesh consulted the ACA and quickly approved the plan to name stands after Raj, former India captain and highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, and Kalpana, an Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter.

Commitment Minister Lokesh on the initiative Minister Lokesh said, "Smriti Mandhana's thoughtful suggestion captured a wider public sentiment. Translating that idea into immediate action reflects our collective commitment to gender parity and to acknowledging the trailblazers of women's cricket." He further stressed how visible honors at major venues can raise awareness and inspire participation across India.

Venue history ACA-VDCA Stadium will host 5 Women's World Cup matches The ACA-VDCA Stadium, which opened in 2003, was given Test status in 2015. It has hosted several IPL teams including Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Capitals. The last IPL match at this venue was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The stadium will host five Women's World Cup matches including India vs South Africa on October 9 and India vs Australia on October 12.