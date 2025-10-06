Decoding Team India's fielding woes in Women's ODIs in 2025

India's women's cricket team has continued its dominance over Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Indian team , led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur , won the match by a massive 88 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Though Harmanpreet's team prevailed in the fixture, their fielding performance raised some concerns ahead of tougher matches. On this note, we decode Team India's fielding woes in WODIs this year.

Woes Richa's terrible day at the field Though India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh bolstered her team's total with a fiery 20-ball 35* in the aforementioned game, she had a forgettable outing behind the stumps. Richa dropped as many as four catches in the day. As per Cricbuzz, this is the most for a fielder/wicketkeeper in WODIs since 2012 (where data is available). There are five other instances of three drops each in this period, featuring Richa twice.

Catching efficiency Catching efficiency of just 61.3% In the 16 WODIs that India have played in 2025 so far, their fielders have taken a total of 65 catches, as per Cricbuzz. However, they have also spilled 41 grabs, making their catching efficiency of just 61.3%. A total of 15 teams have played at least one WODI this year. 12 of these sides have a better catching efficiency than India.

Errors Misfields have also been India's issue Team India bowlers have also suffered due to the misfields. There have been 78 instances of Indian players inflicting a misfield in 2025. In addition, the team has missed a total of 45 run-outs. These fielding errors hampered India in the bilateral series against Australia last month. The Women in Yellow sealed the three-match affair 2-1.