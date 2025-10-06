Prabhsimran Singh has clocked these numbers in List A cricket 

India A clinched the three-match unofficial ODI series against Australia A 2-1 with a thrilling two-wicket victory in the final match in Kanpur. The win was powered by a blistering century from opener Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 102 off just 68 balls. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag also chipped in with half-centuries, steering their team to a successful chase of Australia's competitive total (316/10). Here we decode Prabhsimran's brilliant numbers in the List A format.

Chase strategy Prabhsimran Singh's blazing century powers India A's chase India A started their chase on a high note with Prabhsimran and Abhishek Sharma (22) adding 83 runs in just over 11 overs. However, Abhishek was the first to fall after trying to clear long-off against Todd Murphy. Despite losing his partner, Prabhsimran continued to dominate the Australian attack, eventually scoring 102 off 68 balls. The opener also shared a 56-run third-wicket partnership with Shreyas Iyer (62) as India (322/8) prevailed with four overs to spare.

Stats Sixth ton in the format Prabhsimran hammered eight fours and seven sixes en route his 102 off 68 balls. He struck at a brilliant rate of 150. This was his second 50-plus score across three games as he made 56 in the series opener. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old wicket-keeper batter now has six tons in the format as his best score reads 167. Prabhsimran has overall touched the 50-run mark 12 times in 50-over cricket, as per ESPNcricket. This highlights his stellar conversion rate.

Information Nearly 1,700 runs in List A cricket Prabhsimran is closing in on the 1,700-run landmark in List A cricket. Having played 46 games, he has raced to 1,697 runs at an average of 43.51. His tally includes a stunning strike rate of 107.47. Prabhsimran has hammered as many as 69 maximums in these games.