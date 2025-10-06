Women's World Cup, South Africa tame sorry New Zealand: Stats

South Africa inflicted a heavy defeat on New Zealand in Match 7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The match in Indore saw New Zealand suffer a collapse as they perished for 231 after being 187/3 at one stage. Nonkululeko Mlaba picked four wickets to dent the White Ferns. In response, a hundred from Tazmin Brits helped SA-W win by six wickets.

Summary Summary of the contest NZ-W were going well at one stage with Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday dominating at the crease. However, it was Mlaba who inflicted NZ-W's downfall. She was instrumental with the ball and helped her side offer a fight. In response, a record century-plus stand between Brits and Sune Luus saw SA-W win big. Brits smashed 101 whereas Sunn scored an unbeaten 83.

Bates Suzie Bates registers her 11th duck in Women's ODIs New Zealand women's cricket team opener, Suzie Bates, fell for a 1st-ball duck. Before this, Bates opened her 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign with a duck against Australia. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Bates' 11th duck in WODIs. This was also her 2nd duck against South Africa Women.

350th match Bates makes history with 350th outing Bates became the first player in women's cricket history to feature in 350 international games. Bates, who has played 177 T20Is for the White Ferns, is representing New Zealand Women for the 173rd time in the ODIs. Harmanpreet Kaur of India is next in terms of international appearances (342). Ellyse Perry of Australia follows suit with 341 appearances.

Devine 3rd fifty in Women's World Cup for Devine Devine's 85 came from 98 balls. She hit 7 fours. Playing her 27th Women's ODI World Cup game, Devine has raced to 866 runs at 37.65 from 24 innings. This was her 6th fifty-plus score in the tournament (100s: 3, 50s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing 2025 edition. Devine has 200 runs from 2 matches at an average of 100.

Information 17th fifty in Women's ODIs Playing her 154th WODI, Devine now owns 4,187 runs from 141 innings at 32.71. This was her 17th fifty. In addition, she has 9 tons. Devine has raced to 430 runs from 10 matches against SA-W at 47.77. This was her 2nd fifty (100s: 1).

Mlaba Nonkululeko Mlaba claims 4-fer versus NZ South African spinner Mlaba floored New Zealand with figures worth 4/40 from her 10 overs. Mlaba has raced to 42 wickets in 39 WODIs. She averages 34.85 with her economy rate being 4.80. This was her 2nd four-fer in WODIs. Against NZ-W, she has 9 wickets from 4 matches at 17.44. Her ER is 4.02.

Brits Tazmin Brits floors NZ with 101 South Africa lost Laura Wolvaardt early (26/1) before Brits and Luus added 159 runs for the 2nd wicket. New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the onslaught of Brits as she came out all guns blazing in the run chase. She showed great intent and played a solid knock. She hit a 44-ball fifty and then got to her ton off 87 balls.

Stats Brits completes 1,500 runs, registers her 7th century in WODIs Brits' 101 from 89 balls had 15 fours and a six. Playing her 41st WODI match, Brits has surpassed 1,500 runs. She has 1,515 runs at 39.10. This was her 7th hundred. She also has 2 fifties. Her strike rate is 80.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Brits' maiden century versus SA-W. She has 151 runs from 5 matches (100s: 1).

Records Brits makes these records As per Cricbuzz, Brits has taken the fewest innings (41) to 7 WODI tons. She broke the record of Meg Lanning (44 innings). These two are the only batters to take less than 50 innings for the milestone. Brits hammered her 5th WODI ton in 2025. This is now the most in a calendar year, surpassing Smriti Mandhana (4 in 2025 and 2024).

Do you know? Highest partnership for SA-W in World Cup Brits and Luus' 159-run stand for the 2nd wicket is the highest for South Africa (any wicket) in Women's World Cup history. The previous best was an unbeaten 128-run stand (2nd wicket) between D van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp in 2013 versus Pakistan Women.

Information Women's World Cup: 3rd South African batter with a hundred Brits is now the 3rd South African batter with a hundred at the World Cup. She has joined Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 102 versus PAK Women in 2013. Besides, she also joined Linda Olivier, who hit 101* versus Ireland Women in 2000.

Luus Luus shines for SA-W with an unbeaten 83 Luus made her presence felt with a score of an unbeaten 83 from 114 balls. Her knock had nine fours and a six. With this effort, Luus has raced to 2,574 runs in WODIs from 136 matches (117 innings). She averages 25.74, striking her 16 fifty (100s: 1). She became the 6th SA-W batter with 2,500-plus runs in Women's ODIs.

Partnership Brits and Luus attain this record Brits and Luss became the 4th SA-W pair to smash a century-plus stand against NZ-W. 100-plus stands vs SA-W vs NZ-W in ODIs (any wicket): 163 - Lizelle Lee & Laura Wolvaardt, Auckland, 2020 159 - Tazmin Brits & Sune Luus, Indore, 2025 124 - Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Potchefstroom, 2023 116* - Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Pietermaritzburg, 2023