Tazmin Brits breaks this WODI record of Meg Lanning: Details 

South African cricketer Tazmin Brits has broken the record for the fewest innings to score seven centuries in Women's ODIs. She achieved this milestone in just 41 innings, surpassing former Australian captain Meg Lanning , who had reached her seventh century in 44 innings. The record-breaking feat came during South Africa's six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Indore.

Match performance Brits's century helps SA beat NZ Brits scored a brilliant 101 off just 89 balls, helping South Africa chase down New Zealand's total with six wickets in hand. She also shared a massive partnership of 169 runs with Sune Luus, which proved crucial for her team's success. After the match, Brits expressed her happiness over the win and said they desperately needed it after their previous defeat against England.

Personal touch New bat, new celebration for Brits Brits revealed that she had used a new bat for her innings against New Zealand and it would be her lucky charm going forward. She also introduced a new celebration after reaching her century, mimicking an archer and shooting an arrow into the crowd. The unique gesture was inspired by two young girls who had requested her to do it after scoring a hundred.

Information Women's World Cup: 3rd South African batter with a hundred Brits is now the 3rd South African batter with a hundred at the World Cup. She has joined Kapp, who scored an unbeaten 102 versus PAK Women in 2013. Besides, she also joined Linda Olivier, who hit 101* versus Ireland Women in 2000.