Dilip Vengsarkar questions Rohit, Kohli's selection for Australia ODI series

Former Indian captain and selector Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the selection of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI team for the upcoming series against Australia. The Ajit Agarkar-led panel picked both players despite their long absence from international cricket since March. However, it should be noted that they have been active in the IPL 2025. Vengsarkar wondered how their form and fitness were evaluated given that they only play one format now.

Selection scrutiny Selector's challenge in assessing players after long break Vengsarkar told Mid-Day, "Rohit and Virat have been great players over the years, but if you are playing just one format of the game, I believe the selectors need to take a call on this." He emphasized that assessing their form and fitness after such a long break is quite challenging. The former Indian skipper also said that both players were probably selected due to their impressive records in the past.

Captaincy recommendation Gill should lead ODIs, says Vengsarkar However, Vengsarkar backed the selectors' decision to name Shubman Gill as the captain of the ODI team. He said, "Gill is the best person to lead the side in ODIs and Test matches because he is also good in T20s." This comes as a suggestion for selectors who are now faced with making decisions about Rohit and Virat while considering India's future cricketing prospects.