Starc, Renshaw named in Australia's squad for India ODI series 

Australia 's selectors have announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India . The 15-man team will play three ODIs starting October 19. Uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw has been included in the squad, while veteran pacer Mitchell Starc is set to make his first appearance of the international summer. Starc missed August's Top End series against South Africa due to workload management after returning from a West Indies Test tour.

Rising star Renshaw's domestic form earns him a spot Renshaw's stellar performance in domestic cricket has earned him a spot in the ODI squad. He scored 305 runs at an average of 50 for Queensland last season and impressed for Australia A in July with scores of 80, 106, and 62 against Sri Lanka A. Along with Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen have also been included in Australia's ODI squad after their strong performances in domestic cricket.

Upcoming matches Australia to host India in 3 ODIs Australia will take on India in three ODIs starting October 19. The first match will be played in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide and Sydney. The five-match T20 series will begin on October 29 with the first two matches already sold out. Starc's return and Renshaw's debut call-up are major highlights as Australia gears up for these international fixtures against India.

Leadership role Marsh to lead ODI team in Cummins's absence Mitchell Marsh will captain the ODI team in Pat Cummins's absence. Cummins is still recovering from lumbar bone stress ahead of the Ashes. Alex Carey will miss the first ODI to play for South Australia's Sheffield Shield side against Queensland at Adelaide Oval on October 15. He has been replaced by Josh Inglis, who has recovered from a calf strain injury. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne has been excluded from Australia's ODI squad due to his form.

Squads Here are the squads ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. T20I squad (first two games): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.