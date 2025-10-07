Harry Kane vs Kylian Mbappe: Decoding their stats in 2025-26

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe have started the 2025-26 season on a strong note for their respective clubs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively. Kane, in particular, has been the leader in Europe's top 5 leagues, dominating the Bundesliga and Champions League. Mbappe too isn't far behind and has been tremendous for Real in both La Liga and Champions League. We decode the stats.

Kane Kane owns 18 goals for Bayern this season In 10 matches across all competitions this season, Kane has bagged 18 goals and made three assists. He owns 11 goals and three assists from 6 Bundesliga matches. In the Champions League, Kane has scored 4 goals from two matches. Meanwhile, he scored a goal in Bayern's win in the German Super Cup. 2 of his goals have come in one DFB-Pokal encounter.

Mbappe Mbappe owns 14 goals for Real this season In 10 matches across all competitions this season, Mbappe has bagged 14 goals and made two assists. He owns nine goals and two assists from 8 matches in La Liga. Meanwhile, the Frenchman has smashed 5 goals for Real in the Champions League from two appearances.

Bundesliga Breaking down Kane's Bundesliga stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Kane has 11 goals and three assists in Bundesliga 2025-26. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Kane has clocked 19 shots (excluding blocks) with 16 of them on target. 4 of his goals have been penalties. He has created 13 chances. Kane has managed 32 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 5 through-balls, 8 lay-offs and six take-ons.

La Liga Breaking down Mbappe's La Liga stats in 2025-26 As mentioned, Mbappe has 9 goals and two assists in La Liga 2025-26. Mbappe has clocked 27 shots (excluding blocks) with 15 of them on target. 2 of his goals have been penalties. He has created 20 chances. Mbappe has managed 64 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 1 through-ball, 22 lay-offs and 27 take-ons.

UCL Kane Dissecting Kane's stats in the Champions League 2025-26 Kane has clocked 8 shots (excluding blocks) with 6 of them on target. He has managed to convert 4 of his shots on target as goals. He has scored 1 penalty. He has created 6 chances. Kane has managed 15 touches in the opposition box. He has completed 1 through-ball, 6 lay-offs and 2 take-ons.