Real Madrid maintain 100% win record in La Liga 2025-26

Real Madrid have continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season with a hard-fought victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. The match was a test of resilience for Xabi Alonso's side as they played most of the game with 10 men. Despite this, they managed to secure their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. They eked out a 2-1 win against Sociedad.

Game dynamics Huijsen's red card changes the game The match started on a positive note for Real Madrid when Kylian Mbappe assisted Arda Guler to score. However, the goal was ruled offside in the build-up. But just minutes later, a mistake from La Real midfielder Mikel Goti allowed Mbappe to score after beating only Alex Remiro. The game took a turn beyond the half-hour mark when Dean Huijsen was sent off after fouling Mikel Oyarzabal, leaving Madrid with 10 men for most of the match.

Resilience Oyarzabal pulls a goal back for La Real Despite being a man down, Real Madrid doubled their lead through Mbappe's brilliant play on the left. He cut back for Guler, who scored. However, 12 minutes into the second half, La Real pulled one back through Oyarzabal from the penalty spot after Dani Carvajal handled a cross inside the box.

Final minutes Madrid hold on for a crucial win After conceding, Real Madrid faced a barrage of attacks from La Real in search of an equalizer. However, they held their ground and saw the match out without further goals being scored. This victory ensures that Alonso's side maintains their perfect record in La Liga, putting them in a strong position to stay at the top of the table for another matchday.

Information A look at the match stats Sociedad had 23 attempts with 4 shots on target. Alonso's men managed six shots on target from 16 attempts. The hosts had 64% ball possession and 85% pass accuracy. Sociedad also earned 12 corners to visiting Real Madrid's 4.

Do you know? Mbappe races to 48 goals for Real in all competitions Mbappe scored his 4th goal of the La Liga 2025-26 season. Overall, he has raced to 35 La Liga goals from 38 appearances. In all competitions, he owns 48 goals from 63 matches.