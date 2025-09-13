Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle earn first win; Villa fire blanks
Newcastle United secured their first Premier League victory of the 2025-26 season with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James's Park. The match was highlighted by club-record signing Nick Woltemade, who scored on his debut for the Magpies. The result leaves Wolves without a win and sitting at the bottom of the league table. On the other hand, Everton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw.
Magpies rise to 9th; 4th straight defeat for Wolves
Woltemade's 29th-minute header earned Newcastle all three points against Wolves. With this win, the Magpies have climbed up to 9th (D2 L1). On the other hand, Wolves are bottom with 4 successive defeats under their belt.
Woltemade's goal the difference
Woltemade powered home Jacob Murphy's lofted cross to the back post past Sam Johnstone, who started in place of the dropped Jose Sa. The pressure on Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has increased. His side did start strongly, forcing two excellent early stops from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. However, Wolves managed just three shots on target from 8 attempts compared to Newcastle's 4 shots on target from 16 attempts.
Unai Emery's Villa yet to score this season
Aston Villa are still searching for their first win and a goal in the 2025-26 season. Unai Emery's side held on for a 0-0 draw against Everton, who have been impressive. As per Opta, Villa became just the fifth side in Premier League history to have failed to find the back of the net across the opening four games of the season. Emery's men remain 19th with two draws and two defeats. Everton are placed 5th with 7 points in the bag.
Opta stats
Story of the two matches: By the numbers
Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last 8 Premier League games against Wolves (W6 D2). The Magpies sealed their 100th 1-0 win in the Premier League, becoming the 8th team to do so. Everton (111) and Aston Villa (110) have featured in the most 0-0 draws in Premier League history. This was the 9th 0-0 draw between the two teams.