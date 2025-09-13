No special preparation for Pakistan clash, says Ryan ten Doeschate

Ahead of India's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash with Pakistan, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said that the team hasn't prepared any differently for this match. He emphasized that while they respect people's sentiments about the game, their focus remains on professional cricketing duties. "It's a very sensitive issue and I've got no doubt the players share the compassion and feeling of the vast majority of the Indian public," he said in a press conference.

Emotional balance Team meeting addressed the emotional significance of the match Ten Doeschate acknowledged the emotional weight of the upcoming match, given its significance to the Indian public. He said, "You know what the Indian government's stance is and now the team and particularly the players, you have to put those sentiments and the emotions behind." He added that this was discussed in a recent team meeting.

Coach's guidance Coach Gambhir's guidance on handling external pressures Ten Doeschate shared that India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has asked the players not to worry about things beyond their control. He said, "Gauti's message has been sort of very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control and being emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things." This approach is aimed at keeping the team's focus on their game amid external pressures.

Sports and politics 'We're here to play cricket,' says Ten Doeschate When asked if the team sees sport as a way to protest, Ten Doeschate clarified that they are here to play cricket. He said, "The other side of the argument is you separate sport and politics, and people have got different opinions on that." The assistant coach also stressed that they are following BCCI's direction on what is right for India at this moment.

Match preparation Preparing for Pakistan match like any other game: Ten Doeschate Ten Doeschate was honest about the preparations for the Pakistan match, saying they are pretty much the same as any other game. He said, "I'll be honest, no," when asked if there was a little "something extra" for this match. The assistant coach also noted that Pakistan has started to figure out their T20 cricket strategy, making them a slightly different challenge than in the past.