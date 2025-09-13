WODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur expresses confidence ahead of Australia challenge
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has expressed her confidence ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The matches will be India's last preparation before the World Cup at home. "Australia have had a good set-up from the start, and they have been dominating for a long time. We have only just entered that race," said Harmanpreet in a press conference, emphasizing their hard work over the past year.
Harmanpreet stressed on the team's continuous improvement, saying, "We are a team that's been working hard all year long, and have shown improvement day by day." She highlighted that their performance over the last year-and-a-half has instilled confidence in everyone that they can beat Australia. The captain also spoke about the team's focus on fitness and fielding, which has started yielding results.
Harmanpreet expressed her strong belief in the team's potential, saying, "Now we also have that belief that we can beat any team any day. That is something which is very important, I feel. Wherever, whoever you're up against - you need to have that belief first and foremost, and the results will follow." "That belief is there that we can do well, and hopefully we'll give our best in these three games and potentially change some stats."
Harmanpreet Kaur set to feature in her 150th match
Indian skipper Harmanpreet is set to feature in her 150th WODI match. From 149 matches, she owns 4,069 runs at 27.67 (129 innings). She has 7 tons and 19 fifties under her belt. 647 of her runs have come against the Aussies.
