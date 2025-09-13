WODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur expresses confidence ahead of Australia challenge

Harmanpreet stressed on the team's continuous improvement, saying, "We are a team that's been working hard all year long, and have shown improvement day by day." She highlighted that their performance over the last year-and-a-half has instilled confidence in everyone that they can beat Australia. The captain also spoke about the team's focus on fitness and fielding, which has started yielding results.

Captain's confidence

Strong belief in the team

Harmanpreet expressed her strong belief in the team's potential, saying, "Now we also have that belief that we can beat any team any day. That is something which is very important, I feel. Wherever, whoever you're up against - you need to have that belief first and foremost, and the results will follow." "That belief is there that we can do well, and hopefully we'll give our best in these three games and potentially change some stats."