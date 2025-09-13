Andhra Cricket Association appoints Gary Stead as head coach: Details

In a major coup, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has appointed Gary Stead as its head coach for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. The move is unprecedented as it is rare to see international coaches of Stead's caliber coaching domestic Indian teams. The 53-year-old former New Zealand men's international team head coach has signed a one-year contract, with an extension likely. Here's more.

Coaching strategy Stead's arrival and work visa details As per reports, Stead is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam within a week. He will review the team's potential players and work with the state selection committee on team selections. His work visa for India has been approved, with his official duties likely starting between September 20-25. As a condition of his appointment, Stead requested permission to visit New Zealand during Christmas, which ACA happily agreed to.

Coaching achievements Stead's impressive coaching record with New Zealand Stead has had a stellar coaching career with New Zealand, leading them to several major victories in the last decade. He was at the helm when they won their first-ever World Test Championship final against India in 2021. He also coached the team during their heartbreaking loss to England in the 2019 World Cup final on boundary count.

Hiring process ACA's approach to hiring Stead The ACA was initially looking for an Australian coach when a friend suggested reaching out to Stead. "Right from the very first conversation, we were struck by his preparedness. He came to the meeting with a complete understanding of our team," ACA secretary Sana Sathish Babu told Cricbuzz, confirming the signing.