Key India player suffers injury scare ahead of Pakistan clash

India's preparations for the highly-anticipated Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan were disrupted on Saturday when opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill was hit on the hand during practice. As per a report in The Times of India, the incident left him in visible discomfort, prompting an immediate response from the team's physio. He was seen sitting on an ice box with his injured hand after being attended to by medical staff. Here's more.

Post-incident care Gill was attended by the physio The report adds that after the incident, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir were seen talking to Gill. His teammate Abhishek Sharma stayed with him throughout and even helped him open a water bottle. The physio continued to monitor Gill as the training session progressed. Despite the scare, the 26-year-old was back in action within minutes, ready to face another ball during practice.

Tournament performance India, Pakistan set for a blockbuster clash The injury comes just a day before India take on Pakistan in one of the tournament's most awaited matches at Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have had a strong start to the tournament, with India crushing UAE by nine wickets and Pakistan comfortably beating Oman by 93 runs. Both sides bowled well and bowled the opposition team out for a score of less than 70.