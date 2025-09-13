Decoding the T20I stats of India and Pakistan in Dubai

Match number 6 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 sees India face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crunch Group A contest. India won their opening contest against UAE by 9 wickets. Pakistan got off to a winning start in their clash against Oman. The India-Pakistan match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. We decode how the two teams have fared here.

Information India and Pakistan's win-loss record in Dubai Pakistan have played 33 T20I matches here in Dubai. They have claimed 18 wins in addition to losing 14. One match has been tied, as per ESPNcricinfo. On the other hand, Team India has featured in 10 matches here, winning 6 and losing 4.

IND vs PAK India and Pakistan have met three times in Dubai The two teams have met thrice in Dubai with India holding a 2-1 record. Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in 2021 during the ICC T20 World Cup. India overcame Pakistan by 5 wickets in a group stage match at the 2022 Men's T20 Asia Cup. Thereafter, India beat Pakistan once again in the Super 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup by 5 wickets.