Harry Kane completes 100 goals for Bayern Munich: Decoding stats

Harry Kane has completed a mark of 100 goals for Bayern Munich . The in-form England striker reached a century of goals for Bayern in all competitions with a brace on Matchday 5 in the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. Kane shone in Bayern's 4-0 win over Werder to maintain their 100% winning start this season. Here are further details and stats.

Goals A deep dive into the numbers Playing his 104th match for Bayern in all competitions, Kane has raced to 100 goals. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker owns a staggering 72 goals in the Bundesliga from 68 games. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 15 goals this season from 8 matches. He owns 10 Bundesliga goals this season from 5 matches.

King Kane makes this record As per Opta, Kane has taken the fewest games to score 100 goals for a top five European side in the 21st century: 104 - Harry Kane (Bayern) 105 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 105 - Erling Haaland (Man City) 124 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG) 131 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Do you know? 27 assists for the club as well Besides his 100 goals for Bayern, the Englishman also owns 27 assists for the club. He recorded 12 assists in 2023-24 and another 12 assists in 2024-25. This season, he has three assists. Out of his 27 assists, 19 have come in the Bundesliga.

Hat-tricks Kane owns 9 hat-tricks for Bayern in the Bundesliga Kane has smashed 9 hat-tricks for Bayern in the Bundesliga. This season, he has bagged 2 hat-tricks already. He managed four hat-tricks in 2023-24 (VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05) and three in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg). This season, he owns two hat-tricks (RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim).