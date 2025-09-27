Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera surpasses 5,000 runs in T20s: Stats

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera has attained the milestone of 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The veteran batter achieved the landmark with this 36th run during the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India in Dubai. Perera slammed 58 runs in the end during a chase of 203. The Lankans ended up leveling India's total to force a Super Over . India prevailed thereafter.

Do you know? Perera's T20 stats Playing his 209th T20 match, Perera now owns 5,022 runs from 203 innings at 26.71. He brought up his 35th fifty in the format (100s: 2). Notably, he is 10 shy of 200 T20 sixes (190), as per ESPNcricinfo.

T20Is 16th T20I fifty, including 4 against Team India Perera hit 58 runs from 32 balls. He smashed 8 fours and a six. Playing his 88th T20I, he owns 2,276 runs at 27.42. This was his 16th fifty in T20Is (100s: 1). Against Team India, the veteran batter has scored a tally of 392 runs from 13 matches at 32.66. This was his 4th T20I fifty versus India.

Knock A quality knock alongside Nissanka Sri Lanka bossed the powerplay after Kusal Mendis' early dismissal. Pathum Nissanka scored 47 runs in this phase, helping his side get to 72/1. He brought up his fifty from 25 balls next as runs kept flowing. Perera played his part as well and scored quality runs. He was finally dismissed in the 13th over as India broke a stand worth 127.