Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera surpasses 5,000 runs in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera has attained the milestone of 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The veteran batter achieved the landmark with this 36th run during the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India in Dubai. Perera slammed 58 runs in the end during a chase of 203. The Lankans ended up leveling India's total to force a Super Over. India prevailed thereafter.
Do you know?
Perera's T20 stats
Playing his 209th T20 match, Perera now owns 5,022 runs from 203 innings at 26.71. He brought up his 35th fifty in the format (100s: 2). Notably, he is 10 shy of 200 T20 sixes (190), as per ESPNcricinfo.
T20Is
16th T20I fifty, including 4 against Team India
Perera hit 58 runs from 32 balls. He smashed 8 fours and a six. Playing his 88th T20I, he owns 2,276 runs at 27.42. This was his 16th fifty in T20Is (100s: 1). Against Team India, the veteran batter has scored a tally of 392 runs from 13 matches at 32.66. This was his 4th T20I fifty versus India.
Knock
A quality knock alongside Nissanka
Sri Lanka bossed the powerplay after Kusal Mendis' early dismissal. Pathum Nissanka scored 47 runs in this phase, helping his side get to 72/1. He brought up his fifty from 25 balls next as runs kept flowing. Perera played his part as well and scored quality runs. He was finally dismissed in the 13th over as India broke a stand worth 127.
Partnership record
3rd-highest stand (any wicket) for Sri Lanka in T20Is
Nissanka and Perera have recorded the 3rd-highest partnership for Sri Lanka in T20Is (any wicket). 166 - M Jayawardene & Sangakkara vs WI, Bridgetown, 2010 WC 145 - T Dilshan & M Jayawardene vs ENG, Chattogram, 2014 WC 127 - P Nissanka & Kusal Perera vs IND, Dubai, 2025 Asia Cup* 124 - T Dilshan & Sanath Jayasuriya vs WI, Nottingham, 2009 WC