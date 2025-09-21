Harry Kane slams his 9th Bundesliga hat-trick for Bayern: Stats

Harry Kane , the England captain and star striker for Bayern Munich , has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing 2025-26 season. He scored a stunning hat-trick against Hoffenheim on Matchday 4 as the Bavarians recorded their 4th successive league win to maintain a 100% record. The goals came after an assist from Leroy Sane (44') and two penalties (48' & 77'). Serge Gnabry sealed Bayern's 4-1 victory deep into stoppage time. Here are further details.

Performance Kane races to 98 goals for Bayern Playing his 103 match for Bayern in all competitions, Kane has raced to 98 goals. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker owns a staggering 70 goals in the Bundesliga from 67 games. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 13 goals this season from 7 matches. He owns 8 Bundesliga goals this season from 4 matches.

Information A look at Kane's 9 Bundesliga hat-tricks This was Kane's 9th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He managed four hat-tricks in 2023-24 (VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05) and three in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg). This season, he owns two hat-tricks (also versus RB Leipzig).