Harry Kane slams his 9th Bundesliga hat-trick for Bayern: Stats
What's the story
Harry Kane, the England captain and star striker for Bayern Munich, has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing 2025-26 season. He scored a stunning hat-trick against Hoffenheim on Matchday 4 as the Bavarians recorded their 4th successive league win to maintain a 100% record. The goals came after an assist from Leroy Sane (44') and two penalties (48' & 77'). Serge Gnabry sealed Bayern's 4-1 victory deep into stoppage time. Here are further details.
Performance
Kane races to 98 goals for Bayern
Playing his 103 match for Bayern in all competitions, Kane has raced to 98 goals. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker owns a staggering 70 goals in the Bundesliga from 67 games. Kane, who scored 44 and 41 goals across competitions in the last two seasons, owns 13 goals this season from 7 matches. He owns 8 Bundesliga goals this season from 4 matches.
Information
A look at Kane's 9 Bundesliga hat-tricks
This was Kane's 9th hat-trick in the Bundesliga. He managed four hat-tricks in 2023-24 (VfL Bochum, Darmstadt 98, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05) and three in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season (Holstein Kiel, VfB Stuttgart, FC Augsburg). This season, he owns two hat-tricks (also versus RB Leipzig).
Record
Kane closing in on 100 Bayern goals
As mentioned, Kane has made a blistering start to the season, scoring 13 goals in seven matches across all competitions for Bayern. His latest hat-trick has earned him the nickname "Hattrick Kane" from DAZN commentator in Germany. The striker also holds a new league record, having scored 70 goals in just 67 games. He is now just two goals away from becoming the fastest player to reach 100 goals for Bayern Munich in one of Europe's top five leagues.