Manchester United edge Chelsea 2-1 in Premier League thriller: Stats

Manchester United secured a much-needed victory against Chelsea in a thrilling Premier League match at Old Trafford. The game saw both teams reduced to 10 men, but United held on for a 2-1 win. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro scored for Man United while Trevoh Chalobah netted the lone goal for Chelsea. Man United claimed their 2nd successive win at home in the Premier League. They had beaten Burnley 3-2 on Matchday 3.

Red card Fernandes opens the scoring for United after Sanchez sees red The match started on a dramatic note as Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was sent off in the fourth minute for a foul on Bryan Mbeumo. Despite being a man down, Chelsea managed to keep United at bay until Fernandes scored his 100th goal for the club in all competitions. The Portuguese midfielder found the net from close range after being set up by Patrick Dorgu's cross.

Second goal Casemiro's goal and red card changes the game Casemiro doubled United's lead in the 37th minute, heading home from close range after Harry Maguire nodded on Reece James's sliced clearance. However, the Brazilian midfielder was shown a second yellow card for pulling down Andrey Santos in first-half stoppage time. This left both teams with 10 men, and Chelsea managed to pull one back through Chalobah later in the match. Despite Chelsea's late surge, United's defense held firm to secure their second win in six matches across all competitions this season.

Standings United climb to 9th place in Premier League standings The victory comes as a major relief for head coach Ruben Amorim, who has been under pressure after a poor start to the season. With this win, United climbed to ninth place on the Premier League table, giving Amorim some much-needed breathing space. After 5 matches, they own 7 points (W2 D1 L1). Chelsea are placed 6th. This was their 2nd defeat of the season (W2 D1). Chelsea own 8 points.

Match stats Here are the match stats Man United had 11 attempts with 4 shots on target. The Blues had 1 shot on target from 5 attempts. Both clubs earned 5 corners each. Chelsea had more ball possession (59%) and a pass accuracy of 84%. Man United had 1.74 expected goals to Chelsea's 0.39. Ruben Amorim's side had 20 touches in the opposition box. Chelsea had 18 such touches. Chelsea completes 78 final 3rd passes to United's 79.

Fernandes Bruno Fernandes completes 100 goals for Manchester United Fernandes completed 100 goals for the club. This was his 296th appearance in all competitions. Fernandes made his 200th Premier League appearance. He now owns 64 goals. He also has 51 Premier League assists. In the 2025-26 season, Fernandes owns 2 Premier League goals from 5 matches. As per Opta, Fernandes is the fifth player to scored on his 200th Premier League appearance for the Red Devils (after Denis Irwin, Phil Neville, Wayne Rooney and Antonio Valencia).

Information 18th goal in Man United colors for Casemiro Casemiro opened his scoring count for the season. This was overall his 18th goal in all competitions. Casemiro made his 130th appeaerance for the Red Devils. 7 of his goals have come in the Premier League.

Opta stats Unwanted records made by the Blues Sanchez's fifth minute red card was Chelsea's earliest ever in a Premier League game. Meanwhile, this is the third earliest in the competition for a goalkeeper. Chelsea were forced to make three substitutions early on. Chelsea became the first team in Premier League history to make as many as three substitutions in the opening 21 minutes of a game. For the first time on record (since 2003-04), Chelsea players were shown more cards (6) than they had shots (5).

Do you know? A new record in the Premier League Manchester United versus Chelsea is the first match in Premier League history to see 2+ goals, 2+ red cards, and 2+ substitutions in the first half.