Litton Das needed 19 runs to surpass Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:50 pm Sep 20, 202511:50 pm

What's the story

Litton Das, the captain of Bangladesh's T20I team, has become the highest run-scorer for his country in the shortest format of the game. He achieved this feat during a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Litton needed just 19 runs to surpass Shakib Al Hasan's record of 2,551 runs and accomplished the task with a quickfire knock of 23 off just 16 balls. Bangladesh went on to win the match by 4 wickets.