Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is: Key stats
Litton Das, the captain of Bangladesh's T20I team, has become the highest run-scorer for his country in the shortest format of the game. He achieved this feat during a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Litton needed just 19 runs to surpass Shakib Al Hasan's record of 2,551 runs and accomplished the task with a quickfire knock of 23 off just 16 balls. Bangladesh went on to win the match by 4 wickets.
A look at Litton and Shakib's T20I numbers
In 114 matches for Bangladesh, Litton owns 2,556 runs from 112 innings. He has hit 15 fifties and averages 23.88. His strike rate is 126.59. In addition to 248 fours, Litton has smoked 78 sixes. Notably, Litton made his T20I debut in the year 2015. Former legend Shakib scored 2,551 runs from 129 matches (127 innings). He hit 13 fifties and owned a average of 23.19 (SR: 121.18). Shakib smashed 53 sixes and 258 fours.
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
In the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka's explosive unbeaten knock of 64 off just 37 balls powered Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 168/7. In response, Bangladesh got the job done with one ball to spare.