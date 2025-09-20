Bangladesh defeat Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4: Stats

In the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Dasun Shanaka 's explosive unbeaten knock of 64 off just 37 balls powered Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 168/7. In response, Bangladesh got the job done with Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy slamming fifties. This is Sri Lanka's maiden defeat in the Asia Cup 2025. They were unscathed in the group stage, winning all three games.

Key alliance Shanaka, Asalanka rescue Sri Lanka with 5th-wicket stand Despite a strong start from openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka struggled in the middle overs due to some brilliant bowling by Bangladeshi spinners. After the early breakthroughs by Bangladesh, Shanaka and Charith Asalanka put up a solid 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The duo added these runs in just 27 balls. Although Mustafizur Rahman picked up a few quick wickets after Asalanka's dismissal, it was Shanaka's unbeaten innings that helped the Lankans.

Bowling highlights Mustafizur, Mahedi shine with the ball for Bangladesh Mustafizur was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, returning impressive figures of 3/20 in his four overs. He has raced to 149 wickets from 117 matches at 20.57. In 17 matches, he has 23 wickets versus Sri Lanka at 22.17, as per ESPNcricinfo. He was well supported by spinner Mahedi Hasan, who also chipped in with two wickets for 25 runs. Mahedi now owns 61 T20I wickets from 66 matches at 25.26.

Shanaka Dasun Shanaka slams his 6th fifty in T20Is Shanaka's 64* took him to 1,601 runs from 112 matches (101 innings) at 20.52. This was his 6th fifty. He has raced to 80 T20I sixes for Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Bangladesh, Shanaka has 294 runs from 16 matches at 36.75. This was his maiden fifty versus Bangladesh. Overall in T20s, he has raced to 4,671 runs at 26.38 from 257 games (233 innings). This was his 17th T20 fifty (100s: 3).

BAN Summary of the BAN innings Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim for a duck early on (1/1). Thereafter, Litton Das and Saif was part of a 59-run stand. Hridoy came in next and added another 50-plus stand alongside Saif as Bangladesh looked in control. Hridoy then added another 45 runs with Shamim Hossain. Sri Lanka provided a scare with Bangladesh losing their way a bit toward the end. However, the job was completed in time.

Litton Litton Das becomes Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is Litton, the captain of Bangladesh's T20I team, has become the highest run-scorer for his country in the shortest format of the game. Litton needed just 19 runs to surpass Shakib Al Hasan's record of 2,551 runs and accomplished the task with a quickfire knock of 23 off just 16 balls. In 114 matches for Bangladesh, Litton owns 2,556 runs. Shakib scored 2,551 runs from 129 matches for Bangladesh.

50s Saif shines; Hridoy completes 1,000 runs in 50th T20I Saif scored 61 from 45 balls. He hit 2 fours and 4 sixes. In 10 matches, he now owns 191 runs at 27.28. This was his 2nd fifty. Hridoy hit a 37-ball 58. He hit 4 fours and 2 sixes. Playing his 50th T20I, Hridoy also surpassed 1,000 T20I runs. He has 1,036 runs at 27.26. This was his 4th T20I fifty.