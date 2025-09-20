Asia Cup, Dasun Shanaka slams unbeaten 64 versus Bangladesh: Stats

In the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Dasun Shanaka , played a stellar role in taking Sri Lanka to a fighting total of 168/7 against Bangladesh. The match is being held in Dubai on Saturday. Shanaka scored an impressive 64* off just 37 balls, including three fours and six sixes. This was his first half-century in over two-and-a-half years. Here's more.

Match progression Early dismissals for Sri Lanka Sri Lanka's innings got off to a brisk start with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis adding 44 runs in just five overs. However, things took a turn when Nissanka was dismissed by pacer Taskin Ahmed. Mendis soon followed him back to the pavilion after being caught near backward square leg by Saif Hassan off left-arm spinner Mahedi Hasan's bowling.

Recovery Shanaka's explosive knock propels Sri Lanka After the early dismissals, Shanaka and his successor Charith Asalanka (21) put together a 57-run alliance for the fifth wicket. The partnership helped revive Sri Lanka's innings after a middle-order collapse. Shanaka reached his half-century in just 30 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes off pacer Shoriful Islam. He also hammered left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for four and two sixes to push his side forward.