Asia Cup, Dasun Shanaka slams unbeaten 64 versus Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
In the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Dasun Shanaka, played a stellar role in taking Sri Lanka to a fighting total of 168/7 against Bangladesh. The match is being held in Dubai on Saturday. Shanaka scored an impressive 64* off just 37 balls, including three fours and six sixes. This was his first half-century in over two-and-a-half years. Here's more.
Match progression
Early dismissals for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's innings got off to a brisk start with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis adding 44 runs in just five overs. However, things took a turn when Nissanka was dismissed by pacer Taskin Ahmed. Mendis soon followed him back to the pavilion after being caught near backward square leg by Saif Hassan off left-arm spinner Mahedi Hasan's bowling.
Recovery
Shanaka's explosive knock propels Sri Lanka
After the early dismissals, Shanaka and his successor Charith Asalanka (21) put together a 57-run alliance for the fifth wicket. The partnership helped revive Sri Lanka's innings after a middle-order collapse. Shanaka reached his half-century in just 30 balls, hitting two consecutive sixes off pacer Shoriful Islam. He also hammered left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for four and two sixes to push his side forward.
Stats
20th fifty-plus score for Shanaka in T20s
Shanaka's 64* takes him to 1,601 runs from 112 matches (101 innings) at 20.52. This was his 6th fifty. He has raced to 80 T20I sixes for Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Bangladesh, Shanaka has 294 runs from 16 matches at 36.75. This was his maiden fifty versus Bangladesh. Overall in T20s, he has raced to 4,671 runs at 26.38 from 257 games (233 innings). This was his 17th T20 fifty (100s: 3).