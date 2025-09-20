Tottenham Hotspur hold Brighton 2-2 in Premier League
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur managed to secure a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest Premier League clash. The match, held at the Amex Stadium, ended 2-2 after Jan Paul van Hecke's late own goal saved a point for Spurs. Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari had put Brighton ahead with goals in the first half, but Richarlison and Van Hecke's own goal ensured Tottenham left with a share of the spoils.
Match highlights
Brighton take 2-goal lead into half-time
Brighton opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Minteh rounded Guglielmo Vicario to slot home. Ayari doubled their lead with a long-range effort that beat Vicario, leaving Spurs trailing 2-0 at half-time. Despite dominating possession, Spurs struggled to find clear-cut chances in the first half.
Fightback
Spurs fight back in 2nd half
The second half saw a more aggressive Spurs side, with substitute Xavi Simons coming close to scoring twice. His first attempt was saved by Verbruggen in the 64th minute and he dragged another wide just four minutes later. The visitors' pressure finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Mohammed Kudus's cross was deflected into his own net by Van Hecke, leveling the match at 2-2.
Information
A look at the points table
Tottenham are the 2nd team this season to enter double digits in terms of points. They are 2nd behind league leaders Liverpool (15). Brighton remained unbeaten at home for seven matches are 13th on the table. They own 5 points from 5 matches.