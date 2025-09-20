Tottenham Hotspur hold Brighton 2-2 in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur managed to secure a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest Premier League clash. The match, held at the Amex Stadium, ended 2-2 after Jan Paul van Hecke's late own goal saved a point for Spurs. Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari had put Brighton ahead with goals in the first half, but Richarlison and Van Hecke's own goal ensured Tottenham left with a share of the spoils.

Match highlights Brighton take 2-goal lead into half-time Brighton opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Minteh rounded Guglielmo Vicario to slot home. Ayari doubled their lead with a long-range effort that beat Vicario, leaving Spurs trailing 2-0 at half-time. Despite dominating possession, Spurs struggled to find clear-cut chances in the first half.

Fightback Spurs fight back in 2nd half The second half saw a more aggressive Spurs side, with substitute Xavi Simons coming close to scoring twice. His first attempt was saved by Verbruggen in the 64th minute and he dragged another wide just four minutes later. The visitors' pressure finally paid off in the 82nd minute when Mohammed Kudus's cross was deflected into his own net by Van Hecke, leveling the match at 2-2.