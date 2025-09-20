Australia beat India in record-breaking 3rd WODI, seal series: Stats

The Australia women's cricket team put on a batting spectacle in Delhi on Saturday, scoring 412 runs in their third and final ODI against India. The innings was spearheaded by Beth Mooney 's career-best performance, which helped the visitors match their highest-ever total in women's ODIs. The score also put India up against the biggest target ever set by an opposition women's team in this format. In response, India managed 369/10 in 47 overs. Australia won the three-match series 2-1.

Match highlights Mooney's knock powers Australia to mammoth total After winning the toss, Australia captain Alyssa Healy chose to bat first. The decision paid off as Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry gave their side a strong start with a 107-run partnership. Voll scored a quick 81 off 61 balls while Perry contributed with an equally impressive 68 off 72 deliveries. However, it was Mooney who stole the show with her explosive century in just 57 balls.

Mooney Mooney slams career-best 138 versus India Mooney's 138 came from 75 balls. She hit 23 fours and a six. Playing her 85th WODI (78 innings), Mooney has raced to 2,786 runs at 49.75. This was her 4th WODI hundred. She also owns 19 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India she has belted 698 runs from 18 matches (16 innings) at 58.16. She owns two tons and 4 fifties. This was Mooney's 9th fifty-plus score in away matches (home of opposition).

Records Mooney makes these records As per ESPNcricinfo, Mooney's 138 is now the highest score by an Australian batter against India in WODIs. Mooney went past the previous best score recorded by Alyssa Healy, who scored 133 runs in 2018. Mooney has also equaled the likes of Rolt and Alex Blackwell in terms of multiple WODI hundreds against India (2 each).

Duo Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry slam fifties versus India Voll's 81 came from 68 balls. She hit 14 fours (SR: 119.12). Playing her 5th WODI, Voll has raced to 254 runs at 63.50. This was her maiden fifty (100s: 1). Perry's 68 had 7 fours and 2 sixes. Playing her 158th match, Perry now owns 4,329 runs at 49.19 from 131 innings. This was her 36th fifty in WODIs (100s: 3). In 30 matches versus India (25 innings), Perry has raced to 864 runs at 43.20. This was her 7th fifty versus India (100s: 1).

Information Gardner chips in with a sound cameo Ashleigh Gardner produced a valiant effort of 39 runs from 24 balls. She hit five fours and a six. In 80 matches (56 innings), Gardner owns 1,326 runs at 28.82. Meanwhile, 274 of her WODI runs have come against India.

Bowling Summary of the Indian bowlers Kranti Gaud bowled six overs and claimed 1/56. The experienced Renuka Singh bowled 9 overs and produced figures worth 2/79. Sneh Rana managed 1/68 from her 10 overs. Arundhati Reddy managed 3/86 from 8.5 overs. Deepti Sharma was the better of the Indian bowlers and managed 2/75 from 10 overs. Radha Yadav conceded 48 runs from 4 overs.

Chase Mandhana's record hundred not enough as India lose In response, Smriti Mandhana kept India in the contest, scoring at a brisk pace from the onset. She added 32 runs with fellow opener Pratika Rawal (10) before 53 runs with Harleen Deol, who scored 11. Alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53), Mandhana added 121 runs for the 3rd wicket. Both Kaur and Mandhana fell in quick succession, leaving India at 216/4 in 21.1 overs. Thereafter, Deepti kept India in the contest with a knock of 72 from 58 balls. However, it wasn't enough.

Mandhana 13th hundred in WODIs for Mandhana Mandhana ended up getting a score of 125 from just 63 balls. She slammed 17 fours and 5 sixes. She struck at 198.41. In 108 WODIs, Mandhana now owns 4,888 runs at 47.92. This was her 13th hundred in addition to 32 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, she has 916 runs from 19 matches against Australia at 48.21 with 4 centuries and 5 fifties under her belt.

Do you know? 6th century for Mandhana on home soil in 50th outing This was Mandhana's 6th WODI ton on home soil. She has amassed 2,258 runs from 50 matches at home. She averages 47.04. In addition to six tons, she also owns 15 fifties.

Fastest ton 2nd-fastest hundred in WODIs Earlier in the contest, Mooney of Australia hammered a 57-ball hundred, registering the joint-2nd fastest century in terms of balls faced. Mandhana then trumped the Aussie star by hitting a 50-ball hundred. Fastest hundreds in Women's ODIs (by balls faced) 45 - Meg Lanning vs NZ-W, North Sydney Oval, 2012 50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025 57 - Karen Rolton vs SA-W, Lincoln, 2000 57 - Beth Mooney vs IND-W, Delhi, 2025

Do you know? Joint-2nd most hundreds in WODIs As mentioned, Mandhana now owns 13 WODI tons. She has equaled Suzie Bates in terms of hundreds in Women's ODIs. Only Meg Lanning (15) has more hundreds.

Records Other records made by Mandhana with this century As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana now owns the joint-2nd most hundreds against an opponent in Women's ODIs. 6 - Meg Lanning vs NZ-W 4 - Tammy Beaumont vs SA-W 4 - Nat Sciver-Brunt vs AUS-W 4 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W For the 2nd time in her WODI career, Mandhana has hit hundreds in consecutive innings for India Women (also in June 2024). For the 2nd year running, Mandhana has hit 4 hundreds in a calendar year (WODIs).

Kohli Mandhana breaks this record of Virat Kohli Mandhana also hit the fastest ODI hundred for India, including men's cricket. She has bettered a 52-ball hundred registered by Virat Kohli against the Aussies in 2013. Fastest ODI hundreds for India (Men's or Women's) 50 - Smriti Mandhana vs AUS-W, Delhi, 2025 52 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Jaipur, 2013 60 - Virender Sehwag vs NZ, Hamilton, 2009 61 - Virat Kohli vs AUS, Nagpur, 2013

Kaur Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 20th half-century in WODIs Kaur's 52 came from 35 balls. She hit 8 fours during her stay. Featuring in her 152nd WODI, Kaur has raced to 4,149 runs at 37-plus. This was her 20th fifty. She also owns 7 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur has 727 runs from 24 matches against Australia Women at 36.35. In addition to a ton, she has 4 fifties.

Information Deepti completes 2,500 runs in WODIs Deepti scored 72 runs from 58 balls before Tahlia McGrath dismissed her. Deepti hit 5 fours and 2 sixes. She has now surpassed 2,500 runs in WODIs. She owns 2,524 runs from 112 matches (96 innings) at 37.67. This was her 15th fifty.

Australia Australia become 1st team with 400-plus score against India (WODIs) As mentioned, this is Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in Women's ODIs. Before this, they had managed 412/3 versus Denmark Women back in 1997. Their 3rd-highest score reads 397/4 versus Pakistan in 1997. Meanwhile, Australia are the first team to score 400-plus runs against India in WODIs. Before this, the most India had conceded was against Australia (371/8) in December 2024.