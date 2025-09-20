Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 20th half-century in WODIs: Key stats

India women's cricket team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur , scored a solid 52 versus Australia Women in the 3rd and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Kaur joined Smriti Mandhana in the middle with India being 85/2 in the 9th over. Thereafter, she shared a century-plus stand alongside Mandhana in a chase of 413 runs. Kaur was dismissed in the 21st over.

Knock Kaur supports Mandhana in a century-plus stand With India chasing a mammoth target of 413, Mandhana handed the side a fiery start and set up the platform. Kaur came in at a crucial juncture and played 2nd fiddle in a decisive stand. Mandhana smashed a record 50-ball hundred and with Kaur's fifty at the other end, India surpassed 200. Kim Garth then trapped Kaur LBW to break the stand.

Stats 5th fifty-plus score against AUS Women Kaur's 52 came from 35 balls. She hit 8 fours during her stay. Featuring in her 152nd WODI, Kaur has raced to 4,149 runs at 37-plus. This was her 20th fifty. She also owns 7 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur has 727 runs from 24 matches against Australia Women at 36.35. In addition to a ton, she has 4 fifties.