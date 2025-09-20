Harmanpreet Kaur slams her 20th half-century in WODIs: Key stats
What's the story
India women's cricket team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, scored a solid 52 versus Australia Women in the 3rd and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Kaur joined Smriti Mandhana in the middle with India being 85/2 in the 9th over. Thereafter, she shared a century-plus stand alongside Mandhana in a chase of 413 runs. Kaur was dismissed in the 21st over.
Knock
Kaur supports Mandhana in a century-plus stand
With India chasing a mammoth target of 413, Mandhana handed the side a fiery start and set up the platform. Kaur came in at a crucial juncture and played 2nd fiddle in a decisive stand. Mandhana smashed a record 50-ball hundred and with Kaur's fifty at the other end, India surpassed 200. Kim Garth then trapped Kaur LBW to break the stand.
Stats
5th fifty-plus score against AUS Women
Kaur's 52 came from 35 balls. She hit 8 fours during her stay. Featuring in her 152nd WODI, Kaur has raced to 4,149 runs at 37-plus. This was her 20th fifty. She also owns 7 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur has 727 runs from 24 matches against Australia Women at 36.35. In addition to a ton, she has 4 fifties.
Information
8th fifty at home
This was Kaur's 8th fifty on home soil. She also owns three tons. Playing her 62nd match at home (56 innings), Kaur owns 1,706 runs at 36.29.