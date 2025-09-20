Afghanistan announce squad for Bangladesh white-ball series: Check details

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh in the UAE. The team will play three T20Is on October 2, 3, and 5, and three ODIs from October 8 to 14. Notably, left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi and all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat have been omitted from both squads. Bashir Ahmad, an uncapped 20-year-old left-arm seamer with 14 T20s under his belt, is included in both squads.

New addition Tarakhil, Ahmadzai recalled to the T20I side Top-order batter Wafiullah Tarakhil has also been added to the T20I squad. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 18-year-old was the third-highest scorer in the recent Shpageeza Cricket League, amassing 298 runs in nine innings at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 155.20. Seamer Abdullah Ahmadzai returns to the main T20I side after being among the reserves for Asia Cup, where Afghanistan failed to progress beyond league stage.

Squad details Key details of the squad Mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar has been included in the main ODI side but is a reserve for the T20Is along with batter Rahmat Shah. Rashid Khan will lead the T20I team while Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to captain the ODI side. As mentioned, the three T20Is will be played in Sharjah on October 2, 3 and 5 before moving to Abu Dhabi for the three-match ODI series from October 8-14.

Words ACB CEO Naseeb Khan issues a statement "After a long six-month break from international cricket following the ICC Champions Trophy, we are now entering a packed season with many T20I games scheduled," ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said in a statement. "This provides the team with an incredible opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year. The performances in the Asia Cup 2025 were not as expected, but ups and downs are part of the game. As always, we remain hopeful that the side will bounce back strongly."